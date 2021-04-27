The late April warm streak will continue through Wednesday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s each afternoon. Cloud cover and humidity will continue to increase over the next few days as our next storm system slowly approaches from the west. The onset of any wet weather appears to hold off until Thursday afternoon. 1-2" of rainfall will be possible during the day on Thursday as a low-pressure system drags a cold front into the area. No severe weather is expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Conditions will improve by Friday afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures in store for your weekend.
Late April Warmth Continues
- Clay Smith
-
Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
