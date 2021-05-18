An unsettled pattern will gradually come to an end towards the end of the week as strong high pressure slides to the west. As this high pressure system strengthens, drier conditions along with sunshine will set up over the Delta Thursday into this upcoming weekend. Temperatures will likely push into the 90s areawide for the first time this year. This upcoming heat is just a reminder that summer is right around the corner!
Late May Heat Wave
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
