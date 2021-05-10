Temperature Trend

Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below average through Wednesday as we stay on the north side of a frontal boundary. Periodic showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week before we start to clear out. Temperatures will rebound by the end of the week with daytime highs returning to the 80s by this weekend. 

