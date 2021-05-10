Temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below average through Wednesday as we stay on the north side of a frontal boundary. Periodic showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week before we start to clear out. Temperatures will rebound by the end of the week with daytime highs returning to the 80s by this weekend.
Late Spring Cool Snap
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden unveiled a series of new measures Monday in an attempt to boost hiring after economic data from the month of April showed a spike in unemployment filings. Read more
(The Center Square) – After being hacked over the weekend and taken offline, Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline system, said it is hoping to “substantially” restore its operational service by the end of the week. Read more
(The Center Square) – A gas shortage is expected this summer not because there won’t be enough fuel but because there aren’t enough highly trained and licensed tanker drivers to transport it. Read more
(The Center Square) – Republicans developed a new line of attack against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill that could become the rallying point for the opposition to his major spending plans. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.