The first half of the workweek will feature mostly cloudy skies with mild temperatures near 60 degrees each afternoon. Things become unsettled Wednesday into Thursday as a low-pressure system develops over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm system will likely track to our west bringing periods of rain and thunderstorms to the region. The highest rainfall amounts will be along and west of the Mississippi River. For now, 1-2" of rain is in the forecast. Upwards of 4-5" of rain will be possible in southern Arkansas. If the low pressure tracks further to the east, we could see higher rainfall totals across the Delta.
There will be a severe aspect of this storm system. The threat will mainly stay south of I-20 and along the Gulf Coast. However, a few strong storms will be possible late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon along Highway 82. Minor tweaks to the forecast are likely, so be sure to check back for the latest updates!
