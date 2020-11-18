After a chilly start to the week, warmer temperatures are going to return to the Delta. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-70s Thursday through Sunday. Each morning will start chilly, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day. High pressure will keep sunshine in the forecast through this weekend.
Our next rain chance will move in late Sunday as another cold front approaches this region. Rain amounts will remain light, and no severe weather is expected. Thanksgiving week will start much colder with highs potentially remaining in the 50s on Monday.
