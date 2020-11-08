Tropical Storm Eta 11-8.jpg

Bands of gusty winds and rain moving onshore in Florida. Hurricane conditions are expected tonight and early Monday across portions of the Florida Keys and southern Florida. Eta has 65 mph sustained winds and is moving NW at 14 mph. Models suggest that Eta could slow down in the Gulf and stall. We will continue to monitor.

