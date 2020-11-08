Bands of gusty winds and rain moving onshore in Florida. Hurricane conditions are expected tonight and early Monday across portions of the Florida Keys and southern Florida. Eta has 65 mph sustained winds and is moving NW at 14 mph. Models suggest that Eta could slow down in the Gulf and stall. We will continue to monitor.
Latest On Tropical Storm Eta 11-8-2020
- Karen Williams
-
- Updated
- 0
Karen Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
After your lawn gets its last cut before winter, Read more
The Greenville Public School District launching its 8th annual canned food drive. Read more
Three suspects are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a local man. Read more
New accusations are coming out about Mississippi Supreme Court candidate Justice Latrice Westbrooks just days before the election. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.