Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the Memphis and Little Rock areas for up to a half of an inch of freezing rain/sleet. As for the Delta, the forecast is a little tricky. We are going to have plenty of precipitation throughout the day on Thursday, but the timing of the cold air is going to be key. If the cold air surges south faster than anticipated then we could be dealing with higher impacts. A slower progression of the cold air mass will limit any icing threat across the Delta. For now, I expect the highest impacts north of Highway 82 and along the Mississippi River. Be prepared for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses late Thursday into your Friday morning commute. Stay posted for future updates!
Light Ice Accumulation Possible Late Thursday
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
