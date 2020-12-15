Tuesday will give us another dose of cold, cloudy conditions across the Delta. High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-40s this afternoon. Later this evening, an approaching low-pressure system will spread light rain across the area. Rainfall amounts will generally remain light, and the highest rain amounts will fall south of the Highway 82 corridor. The rain will taper off early tomorrow morning as the low-pressure system continues tracking to the east. A few rouge snowflakes may fall tomorrow morning from Clarksdale to Tupelo if enough moisture is left over. However, there is a low chance of this happening.
Another bone-chilling day is in the works for your Wednesday. Wind chill values will remain in the 30s for much of the day with very little sunshine.
Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures will return by the end of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.