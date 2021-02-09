Most areas south of Highway 82 and east of Greenwood will climb into the 60's again Wednesday (February 10th), while some locations north of Greenville could be stuck in the 40's all day. Scattered showers are expected during the daylight hours, with widespread rain and a few thundershowers coming Wednesday night.
There is some potential for freezing rain late Wednesday night and Thursday, especially from McGehee and Cleveland northward.
