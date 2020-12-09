Spring-like weather will persist through Friday as temperatures approach 70 degrees each afternoon. Skies will remain sunny through Thursday, but clouds will begin to increase Friday as our next rain maker moves in from the west. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts will remain under an inch for most locations, and conditions will not be favorable for any severe weather.
The rain will taper off on Saturday as the cold front moves to our east. Temperatures will begin to drop throughout Saturday evening. Saturday night will return to the upper-30s across the region. The forecast becomes tricky on Sunday as forecast models are showing considerable inconsistency. The European model is picking up on another system that could bring showers and even the chance of a wintry mix to portions of the Delta. The GFS model is showing a dry solution with only a small chance of a shower. For now, I am calling for a few showers on Sunday with no winter weather. This forecast will be something to watch closely over the next couple of days. Regardless of the precipitation type, colder temperatures will return to the Delta by the end of the weekend.
