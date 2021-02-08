Buckle up, a wild week of weather is ahead of us! The first half of the week will feel more like springtime. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-60s with overnight lows close to 50s degrees. A stalled out front will be located to our north through Wednesday. Areas on the northside of the front will be bitterly cold while areas to the south will remain mild. A low pressure system will develop Wednesday bringing showers back to the area. Late in the day the arctic air will try to dive to the south. If the cold air makes it before our next storm system moves out then we could be dealing with a brief wintry mix Thursday. For now, I do not expect any major impacts.
After this next systems exits, the bottom will fall out. Temperatures will plummet into the weekend. Highs could stay below freezing with overnight lows in the teens. A few disturbances may give us the chance of a few bouts of wintry weather through early next week. This an evolving forecast so changes are likely over the next couple of days. Stay posted for updates!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.