A significant winter storm will continue impacting the Delta through this afternoon. 2-6" of snow and sleet accumulations are expected before all is said and done. The highest snowfall totals will likely be along the Mississippi River into portions of southeastern Arkansas. Isolated amounts of 8" will be possible in portions of Arkansas. Fortunately, it looks like the freezing rain threat will stay to our east. Sporadic power outages will still be possible across the area.
Record-breaking temperatures and extreme cold will also be a major concern today and tonight. Highs will only reach the teens with wind chill values near zero throughout the afternoon. Lows will dip to near zero tonight with wind chills values as low as -10 degrees. Prolonged exposure could result in frostbite. I suggest staying indoors as much as possible over the next 24-48 hours.
We are also monitoring the threat for another significant winter storm Wednesday into Thursday. Stay posted for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.