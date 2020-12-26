The last Sunday of 2020 is going to be quite warm. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s with increasing clouds during the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday will feature cloudy skies along with a few areas of light rain. Our next major weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon and linger through much of the day on Thursday. 1-3" of rain will fall across the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening, but it is too early for any specifics. As of now, it looks like the highest severe threat will remain to our south.
Things could get interesting on Thursday. A cold front will likely move through Thursday morning, causing temperatures to drop throughout the day. A few forecast models are indicating that frozen precipitation could develop late in the day on Thursday before things begin to clear. It is unlikely that we will have any accumulation, but a few flakes could be possible. This forecast will change between now and Thursday so continue to check back for updates!
