An active weather pattern will bring the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Delta next week. The timeframe for the highest impacts will be late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few strong storms will be possible, but the best conditions for strong storms will remain to our south. The chance of storms may impact your holiday travel so be sure to use caution.
This storm system will move quickly and conditions will improve by Wednesday evening. Thanksgiving Day looks to feature mostly sunny skies with cool temperatures in the 60s.
The forecast will likely shift as we get closer to next week so continue to check back for updates. I hope everyone has a great weekend!
