At approximately 5:27 AM a magnitude 2.0 earthquake rumbled in Quitman County. The location of the epicenter was 5 miles northwest of Marks and 16 miles northeast of Clarksdale.
This was not a very strong earthquake and likely would have only caused minor shaking at best. No damage has been reported, and only a handful of people felt anything at all.
If you felt anything this morning email me at claysmith@deltanews.tv
