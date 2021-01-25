Warm winds helped us reach the middle-and-upper 70's across the Delta Monday afternoon, more than twenty degrees above average for late January. But according to official National Weather Service records, the temperature at Greenville soared to 90 degrees on January 25th, 1950. Greenwood climbed over 80 degrees on that same date.
Another spring-like day is coming Tuesday (26th), without the threat for rain and thunderstorms.
