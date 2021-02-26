Any rain that falls Friday night or early Saturday could result in additional flooding problems, and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for counties highlighted in green. Widespread rain is expected to return to the Delta on Sunday (February 28th).
More Flooding Possible
- Chris Mathis
