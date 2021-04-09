The Severe Thunderstorm Watch was canceled before 11:00 PM Friday, but another round of rain and thunderstorms is expected to move across the Delta before sunrise Saturday (April 10th). There still is some potential for damaging winds and hail overnight.
More Storms Overnight
- Chris Mathis
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Chris Mathis
