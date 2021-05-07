The first half of your Mother's Day weekend will feature sunshine and warm temperatures in the mid-80s. Things will begin to change on Sunday as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered thunderstorms along with the potential for severe weather will develop by Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. If you plan on hosting Mother's Day festivities be sure to have a severe plan in place just to be safe!
Mother's Day Severe Threat
Clay Smith
Clay Smith
