The Mississippi River has dropped below Flood Stage now at both Greenville and Arkansas City, and a steady decline should continue through the upcoming weekend. The Flood Warning remains in effect all of this week for the Yazoo River at Yazoo City.
MS River Below Flood Level
- Chris Mathis
- Updated
Chris Mathis
