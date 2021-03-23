Thursday Severe Threat

Here we go again. Several rounds of severe weather will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. The first round will begin tomorrow evening as thunderstorms develop along a frontal boundary. A few storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The more robust threat will come Thursday. The atmosphere will be very favorable for the development of dangerous storms. Strong tornadoes of EF-2 or greater will be possible in the orange-shaded areas. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed most of Mississippi including all of the Delta under an enhanced severe risk (level 3/5) for Thursday. Take this threat seriously and have a plan in place. The last threat didn't pan out for our area, but every threat is different and can be dangerous! Be prepared and stay safe! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.