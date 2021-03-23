Here we go again. Several rounds of severe weather will be possible Wednesday into Thursday. The first round will begin tomorrow evening as thunderstorms develop along a frontal boundary. A few storms could turn severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The more robust threat will come Thursday. The atmosphere will be very favorable for the development of dangerous storms. Strong tornadoes of EF-2 or greater will be possible in the orange-shaded areas. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed most of Mississippi including all of the Delta under an enhanced severe risk (level 3/5) for Thursday. Take this threat seriously and have a plan in place. The last threat didn't pan out for our area, but every threat is different and can be dangerous! Be prepared and stay safe!
Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather
Clay Smith
Updated
Clay Smith
