This upcoming will feature several winter weather chances as arctic air continues to overtake the area. The first threat will continue through Thursday afternoon. Ice Storm Warnings are still in effect for portions of the area. Ice will cause slippery conditions across much of northwestern Mississippi. Another shortwave system will bring the chance of freezing drizzle or freezing rain early Friday into Friday afternoon. One more round of potential freezing rain could develop late Friday into Saturday morning. Each system carries uncertainty, but I would expect at least low-end impacts across much of the area this week.
Late Sunday into Monday looks to be our most impactful winter storm. Periods of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be possible. Extreme temperatures will accompany this system which means the roadways will likely become treacherous. It's too early for specific details, but this is certainly one to watch. Stay warm and stay posted for updates!
