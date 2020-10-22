Temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above average today as high pressure continues to sit over the southeast. Records will be in jeopardy as highs reach the upper-80s this afternoon.
A cold front will approach the region tomorrow evening, sparking a few showers. Temperatures will manage to reach the mid-80s tomorrow afternoon but will begin to drop into the 50s Friday night. Saturday will feature a nearly 20-degree temperature swing as highs will reach the mid-60s.
The cooldown will be short-lived as the front lifts back to our north on Sunday. Temperatures will push back into the lower-80s Sunday afternoon.
The forecast becomes much more complicated next week. A potent storm system will develop over the Plain states bringing a cold front into the region. Forecast models are showing inconsistencies when it comes to the timing of next week's front. Some model runs have the front moving into the Delta as early as Monday night as others show the front lagging and pushing through during the middle of the week. Regardless of the timing, fall-like weather will return to the Delta at some point next week.
We are also monitoring the threat of severe storms by the middle of next week. The exact severe threat is uncertain at this time, but we will continue to fine-tune the forecast in the coming days.
Enjoy your Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.