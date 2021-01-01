Just like 2020, the rain is gone! The cloud cover will stick around, and much cooler temperatures will filter into the Delta this afternoon. It will also be windy with wind gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper-30s tonight as skies remain mostly cloudy. The rest of the weekend will feature seasonable temperatures with no rain expected.
I hope everyone has a great start to 2021!
