Time to dig out all of the heavy winter gear as Old Man Winter has some bitterly cold plans for the forecast in the days ahead. Below freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation are all in the mix.
Travel impacts are expected as frozen precipitation starts Sunday afternoon and into Monday. High impact day will be on Monday.
If you don't have to drive, stay inside. The next round of this wintry mess will be mid-week.
