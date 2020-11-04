The last several mornings have featured temperatures in the 30s. These chilly temperatures will come to an end by this weekend. The Jetstream will retreat to the north, and the coldest temperatures will stay confined to the western half of the United States. High temperatures in the Delta will approach the 80s by early next week with overnight lows returning to the 60s.
The long term forecast favors warmer than average temperatures through the middle of November.
