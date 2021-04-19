Sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s will kick off your week. Things will begin to change late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a late-season shot of cold air arrives. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s before sunrise on Wednesday which could lead to patchy frost across portions of the Delta. The greatest potential for frost will be along and east of the I-55 Corridor. A few locations across Northern Mississippi may even drop to the freezing mark. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring your potted plants inside before going to bed Tuesday.
Patchy Frost Possible Wednesday Morning
