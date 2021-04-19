Future Temperatures

Sunshine and warm temperatures in the 70s will kick off your week. Things will begin to change late Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a late-season shot of cold air arrives. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s before sunrise on Wednesday which could lead to patchy frost across portions of the Delta. The greatest potential for frost will be along and east of the I-55 Corridor. A few locations across Northern Mississippi may even drop to the freezing mark. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and bring your potted plants inside before going to bed Tuesday. 

