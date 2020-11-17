Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s tonight with a few locations getting close to the freezing point. Areas of frost will be possible, especially in low-lying areas. It would be a good idea to bring in any potted plants tonight to protect them from potential frost.
After tonight, frost will not be a threat for the next 5-7 days. A warming trend will bring high temperatures back into the mid-70s this weekend.
