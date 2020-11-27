A stalled out front along the Gulf coast will help initiate showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. The highest chance of showers will be south of the Highway 82 Corridor. The severe threat will remain south of I-20, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible this afternoon.
Rain chances will dwindle during the overnight hours, but the cloud cover will stick around. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid to upper-40s. Rain chances will remain low on Saturday, but the cloud cover will stick around. Seasonable temperatures are in the forecast as temperatures will top out in the upper-50s.
Our next major rainmaker will come Sunday as a low-pressure system with an accompanying cold front approaches the region. Periods of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm will continue for much of the day on Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible through Sunday evening with higher amounts south of Highway 82. The rain will gradually end Sunday, and the sunshine will return by Monday. Our coldest air of the year will settle in early next week.
