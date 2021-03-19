The latest "cool" snap will continue for your Friday. Overcast skies will keep temperatures in the lower-50s this afternoon. Breezy northerly winds will make it feel even cooler throughout the day. The cloud cover will break this weekend and the sunshine will return. Highs will reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday along with low humidity. It is going to be the perfect weekend to get outside and enjoy the weather. An unsettled pattern will return next week.
I hope everyone has a safe weekend!
