Christmas is three weeks away, and this weekend will be perfect for putting up those decorations! Saturday will feature sunny skies with high temperatures approaching 60 degrees. Overnight lows will be chilly, bottoming out in the 30s each night. There will be a slight chance of a shower on Sunday as a weak low-pressure system moves to our south. However, most of the rain will stay to our south. Highs will range from 57-61 degrees on your Sunday.
I hope everyone has a great weekend!
