Cooler than normal temperatures and dry weather is expected to continue through Sunday. Temperatures overnight will bottom out in the mid 30s in the northwest to lower 40s in the southwest.
Some patchy frost is possible northeast. Sunday temperatures will rebound into the 60s but fall short of seasonal norms by a couple of degrees at most locations.
For Monday clouds begins to drape over the area as temperatures begins to warm into the 70s.
