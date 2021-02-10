Watches and Warnings

Winter Storm Watches have now been posted for Coahoma, Quitman, and Panola counties. Up to a quarter of an inch of ice or more will be possible in these areas. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for Chicot, Desha, Bolivar, Sunflower, and Washington counties. A light glaze of ice will be possible in these areas. The latest model data indicates that colder air will enter the area tonight which will increase the chance for freezing rain north of Highway 82. Travel will become dangerous late tonight into Thursday. Slick spots will be possible especially on bridges and overpasses. Avoid travel if you can!

