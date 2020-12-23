A powerful cold front has moved through the Delta. A number of weather hazards will be associated with the front including strong winds, heavy rain, the potential for a few severe storms--- all of that followed by sharply colder temperatures for Christmas Eve. Strong winds will remain through much of the day.
Temperatures for Christmas Eve will struggle to reach the 40s and lows at night will bottom out into the 20s across the area. Christmas Day will be dry and cold with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Temperatures will slowly improve Saturday and Sunday with highs around 60.
