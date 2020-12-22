Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms are expected across the Delta during the PM hours of Wednesday (December 23rd). It will be a windy and unseasonably warm day as well, and a few severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.
After the rain ends, colder air will return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.