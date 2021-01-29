Low pressure and associated cold front is headed our way. Ahead of the associated cold front, a gusty south wind will continue to increase leading to an increase in rain tonight.
Widespread light to moderate rain is expected Saturday night. The cold front is expected to enter our northwest zones before midnight and exit our southeast zones by early afternoon.
