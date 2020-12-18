Clouds will begin to move back into the area this afternoon as our next weather maker develops to our west. Rain showers will develop tomorrow afternoon and continue well into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts as high as one inch will accumulate. Conditions will not be favorable for severe weather, but a rumble of thunder or two is possible.
The rain will end by Sunday morning as a cold front passes to our east. A warming trend will bring temperatures back into the 60s early next. The warmer temperatures will be cut short as another major shot of cold air looks to return just in time for Christmas.
I hope everyone has an enjoyable weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.