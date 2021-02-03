Skies will remain sunny this afternoon as high temperatures slowly reach the 50s. Cloud cover will increase tonight as our next storm system develops to our west. Temperatures will only dip into the low to mid-40s tonight. An approaching cold front will bring the chance of showers late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts will not be excessive, but up to a half of an inch will be possible. Wind gusts of 30-35 mph will also develop tomorrow afternoon ahead of the cold front.
This will be a quick-moving system, and conditions will improve by Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.