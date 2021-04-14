Wednesday Planner

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move back into the area this morning and continue through the afternoon hours. The severe threat looks to be low, but gusty winds and small hail will be possible with some of the stronger storms. It will also be much cooler with highs only topping out in the mid-60s this afternoon. The rain will gradually taper off later tonight. 

