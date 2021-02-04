An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rainfall amounts will be light, and no severe weather is in the forecast. The best timeframe for rain will be between 4-9 PM this evening. As the cold front approaches, southerly wind gusts of 30-35 mph will develop across the region. The southerly component to the wind will help temperatures rise into the 60s this afternoon. Conditions will improve by midnight as colder air settles behind the cold front. Temperatures will be back below freezing as we wake up Friday morning.
Rain & Wind Today
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
