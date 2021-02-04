Future Tracker

An approaching cold front will spark scattered showers later today. Rainfall amounts will be light, and no severe weather is in the forecast. The best timeframe for rain will be between 4-9 PM this evening. As the cold front approaches, southerly wind gusts of 30-35 mph will develop across the region. The southerly component to the wind will help temperatures rise into the 60s this afternoon. Conditions will improve by midnight as colder air settles behind the cold front. Temperatures will be back below freezing as we wake up Friday morning. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.