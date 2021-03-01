Bedrock Bee can only watch as the garden he helped plant at the epicenter of Richmond’s racial justice movement last year fades. • An 8-foot-tall fence stands between him and the land, informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle for a Black high school teacher fatally shot, while in a mental health crisis, by a Richmond police officer. • The state erected the barrier a month ago last week in the name of progress toward racial justice, preparing for the removal of the last Confederate statue standing on Monument Avenue. In the process, it shut Bee out of a space Black and brown people had reclaimed for healing. Read more