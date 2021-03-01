Monday Planner

The first day of March will feature plenty of clouds along with periods of heavy rain. Areas of flash flooding will be possible in low-lying areas this afternoon. Temperatures will be much colder today as a cold front drops to our south. Temperatures will fall into the 40s as the day progresses. We will bottom out in the low to mid-40s tonight with scattered showers. The rain will begin to taper off late Tuesday as drier air begins to return to the area. The sunshine is set to return by the middle of the week! 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.