Another day, another rain shower. The unsettled pattern will continue today as a cold front approaches from the north. Periods of rain will continue through the rest of the day into the overnight hours. The highest rainfall totals will be south of Highway 82 with 1-2" of rainfall in the forecast. Conditions will improve from Friday evening into Saturday. We could even get a few peeks of sunshine in that timeframe. The dry weather will be short-lived as another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in on Sunday morning.
We are also monitoring the threat of a few strong storms on Monday. It is too early for specifics, but continue to check back for updates!
(0) comments
