Lows Tonight

Our cold streak will continue this afternoon as highs struggle to rise above the freezing mark. The sunshine will help melt some ice this afternoon, but the process will be slow. Anything that melts today will refreeze tonight as record-breaking low temperatures are expected. Overnight lows will dip into the teens creating more travel concerns by Saturday morning. Winds will return from the south by Saturday afternoon which will help temperatures reach near 40 degrees areawide. It will take several days for the melting process to finish so continue to use caution on roadways. Temperatures are set to return to the 60s by the middle of next week. 

Tags

