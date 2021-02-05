Today will feature dry and cool conditions along with a mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will range from 48-52 degrees this afternoon with overnight lows falling back into the 30s. Unsettled weather will bring the chance of showers Saturday evening into the overnight hours. Conditions will begin to improve by Sunday afternoon.
We are still monitoring the threat of extreme cold and the potential for wintry weather going into the middle of next week. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast so continue to check back for updates!
