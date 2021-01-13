A few light showers will be possible this morning as a weak disturbance moves to our south. Periods of sleet will impact areas east of the I-55 Corridor, resulting in a few slick spots through the mid-morning. No impacts will affect the Delta. The sunshine will take over later this afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the lower-50s. Tonight will feature clear skies with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
Thursday will be our warmest day of the weak as temperatures approach 60 degrees. A weak cold front will move through tomorrow evening, dropping temperatures back into the 40s for your weekend. Conditions will remain dry through early next week.
