Severe Threat

After several tornadoes touched down across the area Sunday evening, another round of severe weather is in the forecast on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather. The severe threat will ramp up around mid-morning along the Mississippi River as a strong cold front approaches the region. The area of storms will become more organized as the front pushes east towards the I-55 Corridor. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes. The severe threat will end from east to west and the severe threat will clear our coverage area by 5 PM tomorrow. Be sure to be WEATHER AWARE and have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts! 

