After several tornadoes touched down across the area Sunday evening, another round of severe weather is in the forecast on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe weather. The severe threat will ramp up around mid-morning along the Mississippi River as a strong cold front approaches the region. The area of storms will become more organized as the front pushes east towards the I-55 Corridor. All modes of severe weather will be possible including tornadoes. The severe threat will end from east to west and the severe threat will clear our coverage area by 5 PM tomorrow. Be sure to be WEATHER AWARE and have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts!
Severe Storms Likely Tomorrow
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted a key part of his education initiative Monday, pushing for two years of free community college nationwide, but some critics question the long-term efficacy of his plan. Read more
Gun rights activists are hoping a New York legal battle headed to the nation's highest court will determine whether residents have the same right to concealed carry permits as people in 42 other states with less restrictive firearms laws. Read more
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott gave Americans a view of the Texas border area being breached every day by cartels and human smugglers in an interview on Sunday with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo. Flying above the Rio Grande River, he said 2,000 people are entering Texas every day in rafts, boats, and through gaps in the unfinished border wall. Read more
(The Center Square) – The Biden Administration sent some stock prices tumbling and left small businesses worried after taking sides on a hotly contested labor issue that critics say could threaten the jobs of millions of independent workers and thousands of small businesses. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.