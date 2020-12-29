Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the Delta tomorrow afternoon as a low-pressure system develops to our west. The highest coverage of rain for your Wednesday will be along and west of the Mississippi River. Things will begin to go downhill on Thursday as the low-pressure system begins to move to the northeast. Deep moisture and low-level wind shear will create a favorable environment for severe storms during the day on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal severe risk (level 1/5) for much of the Delta. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and a few tornadoes will be possible.
Although the highest tornado threat will be to our south, everyone should have their severe weather plan in place for Thursday. Be sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.