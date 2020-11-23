Our next weather maker will approach the region late Tuesday night. An area of low pressure with an accompanying cold front will pass through Wednesday morning. Deep Gulf moisture and increasing wind shear will bring the threat of severe storms. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. However, an isolated tornado or two will be possible early Wednesday morning.
Conditions will begin to clear Wednesday evening, setting the stage for a pleasant Thanksgiving day. The pleasant weather will be short-lived as a wet weekend with multiple rain chances is in the forecast.
Be sure to give yourself extra time for holiday travel on Wednesday morning. The best time to leave will be during the evening hours when the weather settles down. Continue to check back for updates!
