The Tornado Watch within the Delta News coverage area was canceled before five o'clock Thursday afternoon (March 25th). Quiet weather is expected for Thursday night and Friday, before more rain and thunderstorms arrive this weekend.
Severe Threat Has Ended
- Chris Mathis
- Updated
Chris Mathis
