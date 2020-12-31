Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early giving way to steady rain after midnight - it will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.