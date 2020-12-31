The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the severe threat north with the latest update. The areas shaded in dark green are under a marginal risk (level 1/5), and the areas in the yellow area are under a slight risk (level 2/5).
The severe threat will ramp up this evening as a warm front lifts to our north. Temperatures will warm into the 60s as the night progresses. Conditions will become favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop between 8 PM and 4 AM. Damaging winds are still the primary threat, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well. The highest tornado probability will likely set up along and south of the highway 82 corridor.
Have a plan in place, and be sure to have multiple ways of receiving severe alerts tonight! Stay safe!
